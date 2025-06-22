By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES should strengthen its support programs for repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), analysts said, amid the expected influx of Filipino returnees displaced by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran.

Federation of Free Workers (FFW) President Jose G. Matula said that the government should enhance its programs for financial, psychological, and logistical support to all returning OFWs, along with better term reintegration programs.

“Beyond safe repatriation, the challenge lies in ensuring that our returning OFWs are not forgotten the moment they step foot on Philippine soil,” Mr. Matula said in a Viber message.

The Department of Foreign Affairs on June 21 raised the crisis alert level in Israel and Iran to Alert Level 3, calling for the voluntary repatriation of Filipinos amid the increasing tensions between the two countries.

As of June 21, the Philippine Embassy in Israel reported it has received 223 repatriation requests, including 26 OFW repatriation requests that have been confirmed.

Earlier, Israel launched a surprise attack on Tehran as it targeted Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile facilities and top commanders. Iran launched retaliatory strikes to Tel Aviv a day later.

“OFWs are not just victims of crisis — they are agents of development. With meaningful government intervention, their return can become a stepping stone toward a stronger, more inclusive economy,” FFW’s Mr. Matula added.

He said that the government’s reintegration program continues to be fragmented, limited in its scope, and “Manila-centric.”

“Many OFWs receive one-time aid but no sustained pathway toward reintegration or decent work. This is a missed opportunity,” he added.

He said that government agencies should offer free skills retooling and upskilling for repatriated OFWs that are aligned with needs of the domestic job market.

He added that the agencies should also enable enterprise development for OFWs who plan to start businesses.

Mr. Matula added that putting up more localized reintegration centers in the provinces would ensure that services reach the provinces where most of these workers return.

“The government should disburse funds to assist returning OFWs from Israel and Iran. The (Overseas Workers Welfare Administration) has funds for reintegration of migrants with additional government assistance in cases such as the current emergency of the Israel and US attack on Iran,” said Benjamin Velasco is an assistant professor at the University of the Philippines Diliman School of Labor and Industrial Relations said in a Messenger chat.

He added that the government should evaluate the livelihood projects of OFWs, as many of them face difficulties.

Mr. Velasco said that the Philippines should be more vocal in advocating for an end to the conflict between the middle eastern countries.

“As a labor sending and oil importing country, it is in our national interest to have peace not war, especially in the Middle East. This is strategically what will help OFWs, more than repatriation,” he added.

The Philippine government has not yet issued a mandatory evacuation of Filipinos in the two Middle Eastern countries.

There are more than 30,000 Filipinos living in Israel, while there are more than 1,000 in Iran.