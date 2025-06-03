A COALITION of civil society groups urged the Senate on Tuesday to promptly begin the impeachment trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, citing concerns over repeated delays in the proceedings.

“We… express great alarm over recent delays in the impeachment proceedings of Vice-President Sara Duterte,” the group, which consists of priests, academics and youth leaders, said in a statement.

Senate President Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero last week deferred the scheduled presentation of charges against Ms. Duterte to June 11 from June 2, citing the need for the chamber to prioritize pending bills and act on presidential appointments.

Mr. Escudero added that it would also be up to the Senate plenary to decide on the schedule of the VP’s impeachment trial.

“Is he afraid of Sara Duterte?” Party-list Rep. Percival V. Cendaña said in a separate statement, warning the Senate chief that his “continued delay” in convening the impeachment court could be tantamount to betraying the chamber’s constitutional mandate.

“This is not Paris Fashion Week,” he said in mixed English and Filipino. “Convening the Senate as an impeachment court is a solemn constitutional duty, not a seasonal accessory you put on or discard depending on the political weather or one’s personal agenda.”

A verified impeachment complaint endorsed by the House of Representatives will serve as official charges against an impeachable official, according to the 1987 Constitution, requiring the Senate to convene “forthwith” and begin trial.

“It would be a great disservice to the nation if the impeachment trial will not proceed as mandated under the Constitution, despite the overwhelming evidence presented against the Vice-President,” the group said.

The Senate President said he will adhere to what is right under the law, regardless whom it favors or undermines.

“And that kind of comment clearly comes from a camp opposed to VP Sara and is in favor of her impeachment. Let them carry their opinion and perspectives,” he told reporters in Filipino.

“As the Senate President, it is my duty to keep things fair, just, and in accordance with the law.”

The House impeached the Vice-President on Feb. 5, alleging secret fund misuse, unexplained wealth, acts of destabilization and plotting the assassination of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., his family, and the Speaker of the House. Ms. Duterte has denied any wrongdoing.

“The impeachment trial has been effectively delayed for about 4 months now and risks further delay and legal uncertainties,” the group said. “The delays go against the Constitutional provision that the Senate trial shall commence ‘forthwith.’”

Mr. Cendaña said the impeachment trial could still be held in the 20th Congress, which would convene in mid-July. “The impeachment process is a constitutional mandate, not a legislative bill that expires at the stroke of midnight.”

“Once the House transmitted the Articles of Impeachment, the Senate is constitutionally bound to convene as an impeachment court — no ifs, no buts,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Francis N. Tolentino earlier said the impeachment case is “functionally dismissed,” arguing the 20th Congress cannot take any action because its jurisdiction is within the 19th Congress.

Meanwhile, nine of 10 Filipinos believe that Ms. Duterte should face the impeachment charges against her, according to a WR Numero Research poll in April, with half of all respondents saying that Senators should base their decision on the evidence that would be presented.

“When asked about the trial’s potential outcome, the public is divided,” the pollster said in a Tuesday statement.

One in three Filipinos said Ms. Duterte should be convicted on charges ranging from misuse of alleged secret funds and plotting the assassination of the President. About 23% said she should be acquitted, with the remaining 43% unsure about how the Senate should rule on the trial. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio