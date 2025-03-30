THE GOVERNMENT should boost its support for farmers and other local food producers and agrarian reform efforts to achieve its food security goals, farmer’s groups said citing its failure to address spiraling prices despite the declaring a food emergency.

“The so-called emergency declaration was nothing but a publicity stunt while hunger and food prices soared,” Danilo H. Ramos, national chairman of Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (KMP) and senatorial candidate, said in a statement on Sunday.

“While those in power indulge in wealth, millions of Filipinos are starving. Importation is not the solution —genuine agrarian reform and support for local production are.”

This followed a Social Weather Stations survey that found 27.2% of Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in March, an increase from the 20.7% a year prior. This was also the highest hunger rate since the 30.7% reported in September 2020.

The Philippine Agriculture department on Feb. 3 declared a food security emergency to allow the government to lower the cost of the grain.

Under a food security emergency, the National Food Authority (NFA) could release its rice buffer stock to government agencies, local government units, and the KADIWA ng Pangulo program.

The Presidential palace last week said the government is reviewing a proposal to lower tariffs on imported rice ahead of the local harvest season next month.

“Food prices are extremely high, yet the government has no serious action to lower them.” Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women and Bantay Bigas spokesperson Cathy L. Estavillo said in a separate statement.

“Their response to the crisis — more importation — only worsens the plight of local farmers and pushes Filipinos into hunger.”

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. has urged the government to allow the NFA to buy about 20% of local supply to move the needle on rice prices and to influence the market, which the Palace has backed.

“The real solution to this crisis is not importation but supporting those who produce food in the country,” KMP’s Ramos said.

Meanwhile, a lawmaker on Sunday urged the government to remove the value-added tax (VAT) on essential food items and raise minimum wage to address the rising cases of hunger in the country.

“The people need immediate relief, not empty promises. The government must scrap the VAT on basic food items now and legislate a P1,200 national minimum wage to help families cope with the skyrocketing prices,” Party-list Rep. Arlene D. Brosas said in a statement.

“This is the direct result of the government’s continued implementation of anti-poor economic policies in the midst of a worsening crisis,” she added.

Ms. Brosas said the continuous rise in the country’s hunger rate showed that the government’s economic growth plans were “just a half-baked promise.”

While the administration boasts of macroeconomic gains, Filipino families are being left to scrape the bottom of the barrel. This is the clearest indictment of the government’s failed economic policies,” she added. — John Victor D. Ordoñez and Adrian H. Halili