THE PHILIPPINE government should prevent power interruptions from disrupting this year’s midterm elections by preparing for higher electricity demand during the summer months, an energy advocacy group said on Tuesday.

The Energy department and other related agencies should ensure the country’s grid remains well-maintained and secure sufficient backup electricity sources to avoid disruptions on election day, Nic Satur, Jr., chief advocate officer for Partners for Affordable and Reliable Energy, said in a statement.

“We can’t have power going out in the middle of the elections because that puts their integrity and credibility at risk,” he added.

The Philippines will hold midterm elections in May, when temperatures are expected to reach about 40°C, according to the state weather bureau.

Power disruptions during the summer months remain a problem for the Southeast Asian nation due to high heat and increased electricity demand, according to a 2024 Institute for Climate and Sustainable Cities report.

The Philippines was placed under 16 red alerts and 62 yellow alerts last year, leading to nationwide rotational power brownout due to thinning supplies.

The Philippine island of Luzon was placed under a yellow warning last week, the first this year, due to slimming margins between available power supply and demand.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines said peak demand hit 11,829 megawatts (MW) against available capacity of 12,488 MW, according to its advisory.

“The March 5, 2025 Luzon yellow alert is more than just an energy issue; it’s a warning that power disruptions could sabotage the midterm elections,” Mr. Satur said.

Having continuous yellow and red alerts could lead to brownouts that could disrupt electronic voting and transmission, he added.

He urged electric cooperatives to check their grid infrastructure and ensure they have enough backup power on election day.

The Department of Energy (DoE) in February activated a task force meant to ensure “smooth and credible elections” without power disruptions. Filipinos will pick more than 300 congressmen, 12 senators and thousands of local posts on May 12.

The so-called Energy Task Force Election would operate a centralized command and monitoring hub on election day to “address potential power issues in real time,” while conducting inspections of power facilities to fix possible grid issues, the DoE said in a statement posted on its website. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio