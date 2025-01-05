THE Philippine Postal Corp. (PHLPost) has cut the fuel price for its mail delivery vehicles to P67 per liter (L) from the previous P107 per liter to reduce expenses.

The adjustments were made after a series of contract reviews and negotiations, Postmaster General Luis D. Carlos said in a statement.

“Gasoline prices are skyrocketing worldwide,” he said. “We have to manage our resources and come up with a plan to minimize our expenses and implement good governance policies in terms of accountability, transparency and anti-corruption measures.”

To closely monitor and control fuel expenses, PHLPost has set spending limits and tracks spending patterns on fuel, fueling frequency, and time of fueling.

“We have revised our contract with the supplier. Our vehicles now carry fleet cards and follow the pumped price in the market. PHLPost will now monitor the fuel consumption and impose a certain limit of gasoline on fuel tanks,” he said.

“PHLPost has also reduced the fleet’s overall operating cost in order to continuously meet the needs of the mailing public in terms of reliability, efficiency and transparency.”

The agency added that it has terminated the use of its oil depot at the Central Mail Exchange Center (CMEC) motor pool in Pasay City due to its added fuel cost.

“Now, drivers can easily load to any gasoline station without going to CMEC’s motor pool to fill up their gas tank,” Mr. Carlos said.

For 2025, PHLPost has a corporate operating budget of P4.47 billion, a 16% decline from P5.36 billion last year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz