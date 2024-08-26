COTABATO CITY — Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) personnel seized P3.4 million worth of crystal meth (shabu) from two peddlers, entrapped in Barangay Lumbog in Margosatubig town in Zamboanga del Sur late Sunday.

Maharani G. Tosoc, regional director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Monday morning that they have taken the two suspects into custody from whom PDEA subordinate-agents and policemen had procured half a kilo of shabu during an entrapment operation in Purok Narra in Barangay Lumbog.

Ms. Tosoc said the duo yielded peacefully when they were frisked and cuffed by PDEA-9 agents after selling their illegal merchandise to them in a tradeoff. This was planned with the support of the Margosatubig Municipal Police Station and the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Police Office.

The suspects will be prosecuted for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, Republic Act No. 9165, according to Ms. Tosoc. — John Felix M. Unson