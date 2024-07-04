HEALTH WORKERS are expected to receive P27 billion in remaining allowances by Friday, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said on Thursday.

In a statement, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the allowances would be released even if the Department of Health (DoH) had requested their inclusion in the 2025 budget.

“Even if this was requested by the DoH for 2025, we made sure to implement this early because healthcare workers deserve this,” she said in mixed English and Filipino.

Last year, the Health department requested P27.45 billion to pay more than 5 million health emergency allowance claims and 4,283 COVID-19 sickness and death compensation claims. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz