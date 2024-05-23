THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS) will establish two localized e-centers in Batangas at the offices of the Lima Industrial Park and the Lipa City Hall for easier SSS transactions among members in the area.

The SSS signed two separate agreements with Lima Land, Inc. and the city government of Lipa on May 17 for the benefit of 67,000 members working in the areas, the SSS said in a statement on Thursday.

“Since full-time work schedules can be demanding for most of our employed members, we will bring e-Centers directly to their workplaces,” SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando L. Macasaet said.

“We strongly advise our employed members to check their contributions and loan records regularly to ensure that employers comply with their legal obligations and that their benefit and loan eligibilities will not be compromised,” he added.

The SSS also partnered with the Batangas State University (BatStateU) and the local governments of Tanauan City, Cuenca, and Malvar to register their over 1,000 job order (JO) and contract of service (CoS) workers as SSS self-employed members under the KaSSSangga Collect Program.

“Through this program, they will become eligible for sickness, maternity, disability, retirement, death and funeral benefits under the Social Security Program, as well as loan privileges for immediate financial needs,” said Mr. Macasaet. — Aaron Michael C. Sy