THE PHILIPPINE weather bureau said over 20 areas in the country may experience dangerous heat indices on Thursday.

A heat index of 45 degrees Celsius (°C) may be experienced in Virac, Catanduanes, followed by a heat index of 44°C in Pili, Camarines Sur and Roxas City in Capiz, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a report.

In Metro Manila extreme caution level of heat at 41 degrees Celsius is raised in Pasay City and Quezon City.

Areas that will also experience dangerous heat indices include Bacnotan, La Union (43°C), Munos, Nueva Ecija (43°C), San Jose, Occidental Mindoro (43°C), Puerto Princesa City, Palawan (43°C), Aborlan, Palawan (43°C), Cuyo Palawan (43°C), and Dumanga, Iloilo (43°C).

Also in the possible dangerous list with expected 42°C heat index are Clark, Pampanga; Subic Bay, Olongapo; Tanuan, Batangas; Alabat, Quezon; Legazpi City, Albay; Masbate City, Masbate; Iloilo City, Iloilo; Catbalogan, Samar; Tacloban City; Zamboanga City; and Cotabato City, Maguindanao.

Most areas affected by the El Niño weather pattern, which has already caused P5.9 billion in agricultural damage as of April 30, experience drought, a government task force earlier said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza