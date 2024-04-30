By Aaron Michael C. Sy, Reporter

THE SOCIAL Security System (SSS) has called out more than 1,200 employers nationwide to settle unpaid contributions that sum up to over P335 million.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SSS said these delinquent accounts adversely affect the social security coverage of nearly 19,000 employees.

SSS President and Chief Executive Officer Rolando L. Macasaet led the Run after Contribution Evaders (RACE) operation on Tuesday and personally urged delinquent employers to religiously remit their workers’ contributions to ensure that their employees receive their benefits under the SSS.

“Our members can now easily check if their SSS contribution record is updated using the My.SSS Portal, which they can access through their smartphones. If they find out that their employers are not remitting their contributions, we advise them to report it immediately to our SSS Branch Office to investigate,” he said.

Mr. Macasaet said employees will not be able to claim their SSS benefits or apply for loan programs if their contribution records are not updated.

He added that the SSS will not hesitate to file charges against delinquent employers if these unremitted contributions are not settled soon.

“Non-remittance of SSS premiums is a criminal offense that violates Republic Act No. 11199,” he said.

SSS Executive Vice President for Branch Operations Sector Voltaire P. Agas said employers who fail to register their employees or have not deducted and remitted their contributions to SSS will be penalized with a fine of P5,000 to P20,000 and face imprisonment ranging from six years and one day to 12 years.

“Employers who received the violation notices are given 15 days to coordinate with their respective servicing SSS Branch Office and settle their contribution delinquencies, and if they fail to act on it, SSS will take legal action against them,” he added.