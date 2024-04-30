THE CURRENT law providing financial assistance to laid-off workers is insufficient to meet their needs amid increases in basic commodities, a congressman said on Tuesday.

Recent inflation uptick diminishes the purchasing powers of Filipinos, significantly affecting laid-off workers, Party-list Rep. Marissa P. Magsino said in a statement on her filing House Bill No. 10286 which seeks to extend the cash assistance for laid-off workers to cover at least three-fourths of their salary from the time of their termination.

“Although the existing law provides for a benefit that will help bridge their daily needs until they find a new job, the current rate of 50% of the member’s average monthly salary credit is evidently insufficient,” she said.

“Under the proposed amendment, eligible members will be entitled to receive monthly cash payments equivalent to 75% of the AMSC (average monthly salary credit) for a maximum of two months,” she added.

The cash benefit is a one-time grant that must be claimed within a year of their work termination from the Social Security System (SSS).

“This bill aims to benefit workers in the private sector who fall in the lower echelons of the economic ladder,” said Ms. Magsino.

Overseas Filipino workers, solo parents, house helpers, and workers vulnerable to involuntary separation are those who will greatly benefit from the proposed law, she said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio