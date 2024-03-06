THE GOVERNMENT should increase its budget allocation for maritime security in the Philippine-claimed territories of the South China Sea amid more aggressive actions by China, House Deputy Majority Leader and Mandaluyong Rep. Neptali M. Gonzales, II said on Wednesday.

Mr. Gonzales, who also chairs the House Special Committee on the West Philippine Sea, told a media briefing that the government should look at allocating more budget to security agencies to bolster the capability of the country to defend maritime territories from Chinese incursions.

“It’s about time that the government recalibrates the allocation of funds to include the necessary resources to protect our West Philippine Sea,” said Mr. Gonzales.

He said the government must allocate an increased budget for ships, helicopters, and additional resources that are needed by the Philippine Coast Guard to safeguard territorial seas.

“It’s about time when we do the budget, the national government includes this as a major concern,” he said. “Not only education, not only health, but also the protection of what is supposed to be ours.”

Last Tuesday, China fired water cannons at Filipino vessels in a resupply mission to a grounded ship-turned-outpost at the Ayungin Shoal.

The Ayungin Shoal is home to BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era ship deliberately grounded by the country in 1999 to bolster its claim in the region. The contested shoal is 194 kilometers west of Palawan – well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The said incident left four Philippine Navy officers injured.

The Philippines also received a report that two Chinese research vessels were loitering in the Philippine Rise last week.

The Philippine Rise, located off the east coast of the country, is said to be rich in marine biodiversity. The area was declared in 2012 as part of the country’s continental shelf. The rise was designated as a “protected food supply exclusive zone” by the Philippines in 2017, therefore mining and oil exploration operations are banned in the area. – Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio