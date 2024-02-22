FIFTEEN people died and two were injured when a truck carrying livestock traders veered off a winding road and plunged into a ravine 40-50 meters deep in the central Philippine province of Negros Oriental Wednesday afternoon.

“The driver lost his brake and lost control,” Stephen Polinar, spokesman of Police Provincial Office, told DWPM radio station of the incident that happened in the village of Bulwang, Mabinay town. “It was raining for two days so the road was slippery.”

All the dead have been accounted for, along with the two injured — one of them the driver who was taken to the hospital by rescuers. He could face charges, said Mr. Polinar.

The Philippines is notorious for its lax regulation on public transportation, including passenger overloading, and poorly maintained roads. — Reuters