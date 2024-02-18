A NEWLY formed anti-Charter change coalition has vowed to defeat any attempt to revise the 37-year-old Philippine Constitution by fighting the move on all levels, one of its convenors said over the weekend.

Former lawmaker Neri J. Colmenares described the No to Cha-Cha Network as the “broadest” coalition of groups opposed to Charter change (“Cha-cha”) and that it is set to conduct public information and education drives, hold mass actions, and file “properly timed” legal actions.

“Cha-cha is no different than other similar self-serving ‘Cha-cha’ attempts before, except that this is the most well-funded and well-organized and therefore most dangerous,” he said in a Viber message.

“It will take out valuable government time, resources and effort from the pressing problems of the people. It will increase the divide between the Senate and the House,” he added, noting that the new group has former government officials as members.

Earlier this month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. reiterated his support for moves in the Congress to amend the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution, which was crafted following a February 1986 uprising that toppled his late father’s dictatorial regime.

The push for “Cha-cha” has been hounded by controversies after a corporation founded in the 1990s launched a people’s initiative, which would allow both houses of Congress to act as a Constituent Assembly and vote jointly.

Following backlashes, the Commission on Elections suspended late last month all proceedings related to the initiative, which is still being investigated by the Senate.

The initiative had been supported by lawmakers, with some even linking it to House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, a cousin of the President.

“Cha-cha” is typically discussed in Congress every year, and it does not help that some lawmakers eye amendments to the Constitution’s political provisions.

“Cha-cha has never been about what’s good for the people but about term extensions and more power to control,” Mr. Colmenares said. “It remains the same today.”

The No to Cha-cha Network, which was launched on Feb. 15, will hold a rally at the EDSA Shrine to mark the 38th anniversary of the street uprising that sent the former strongman Ferdinand E. Marcos and his family into exile in a US colony.

His only son and namesake had served as a congressman and senator since his return to the Philippines in 1991. He secured over 30 million votes in 2022, making him the first in recent Philippine history to win a presidential election majority.

“Despite the victory of EDSA in 1986, much more remains to be done. The Marcoses, Dutertes and other political dynasties remain entrenched in power,” the group said in a statement.

“An elite few have maintained, if not strengthened, their grip on our economy and political structures. Widespread poverty and injustice remain,” it added. “Chacha does not address these problems.”

The coalition is also convened by former Supreme Court Justice Antonio T. Carpio, former Commission on Audit chair Heidi Macaraan Lloce-Mendoza, former central bank deputy governor Diwa C. Guinigundo, former Finance Undersecretary Cielo D. Magno, former Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Gwen Pimentel-Gana, former Social Welfare Secretary Judy M. Taguiwalo, former National Anti-Poverty Commission Secretary Liza L. Maza, and 1986 Constitutional Commission member Rene V. Sarmiento, among others.

It also backed by Christian leaders, including Catholic bishop Broderick Pabillo of the Apostolic Vicariate of Taytay, Palawan, Catholic bishop Gerardo A. Alminaza of One Negros Ecumenical Council, Benedictine nun Mary John Mananzan, and Mervin Toquero of the National Council of Churches in the Philippines.

The coalition’s convenors also include Catholic priest Daniel Franklin Pilario, who is the president of Adamson University; Anna Maria D. Abad, dean of Adamson University College of Law; Ina Claustro of the Catholic Educators Association of the Philippines; and Reyron del Rosario of the Philippine Innovation Entrepreneurship Mission, Inc.

It is also convened by leaders of the country’s largest labor groups such as Sonny Matula of the Federation of Free Workers, Jerome Adonis of Kilusang Mayo Uno, and Luke Espiritu of Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza