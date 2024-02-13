THE BANGSAMORO regional government has allocated P195 million for a tie-up with the Basilan provincial government’s rubber industry improvement venture.

“Allocating such a big amount for projects meant to increase rubber production in Basilan is something… we interpret as a vote of confidence for our provincial government,” Basilan Governor Hadjiman H. Salliman told reporters on Wednesday.

The governor confirmed having signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) for the partnership with Bangsamoro Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform Minister Mohammad S. Yacob last Monday in Zamboanga City.

Under the joint venture, the two parties will put up an P85-million solar-powered rubber processing plant in Tipo-Tipo, Basilan and establish a rubber processing plant as well as rubber tree nurseries in Lamitan City where many of its 45 barangays host rubber farms.

In addition, P50 million has been earmarked for capacity-building interventions for propagators and replanting of rubber tree seedlings in farms with old trees that no longer produce latex.

Mr. Yacob said the BARMM government’s effort to increase rubber production in Basilan is part of an effort for the province to become the Bangsamoro region’s showcase of diversified agricultural industry.

More than 400 former members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group in Basilan had surrendered in batches since 2016 and integrated in farming and fishing communities.

“These are the projects that can sustain the peace now we have in Basilan, where many former enemies of the state are now thriving peacefully as farmers and fisherfolks,” Lamitan City Mayor Roderick H. Furigay said. — John Felix M. Unson