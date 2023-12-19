COTABATO CITY — An official of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament and 26 others have filed a bill aiming to set comprehensive regional halal food standards in all provinces and cities in the autonomous region.

Romeo K. Sema, principal author Bill 268, the proposed Bangsamoro Halal Consumers Act, said the measure seeks to protect Muslims from non-permissible food and merchandise.

Halal, meaning permissible in Arabic, follows Islamic norms for food selection, preparation, and livestock slaughter. The measure would address issues such as misleading labeling and sets high-quality standards for agricultural products and slaughterhouses.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Bangsamoro Parliament’s Public Information, Publication and Media Relations Division (PIPMRD) also underscored the “scientific wisdom” and health benefits of enforcing halal standards.

Mr. Sema clarified that the bill does not impose restrictions on non-Muslim food consumption but safeguards Muslims’ rights to permissible goods.

The legislation also proposes a strict halal certification procedure for business establishments, eateries, and food producers.

Notably, nine senior Christian members of the Bangsamoro Business Council support the bill, anticipating enhanced trade relations with Muslim consumers. — John Felix M. Unson