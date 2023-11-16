A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday brushed off claims that the House of Representatives was plotting to oust Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio.

“Such rumors are mere attempts to sow discord between Vice-President Sara Duterte and Speaker Martin Romualdez,” House Majority Leader and Zamboanga City Rep. Manuel Jose M. Dalipe said in a statement. “There is no truth in them.”

He also belied claims that the Speaker was trying to undermine the vice president due to potential competition in the 2028 presidential elections.

“Speaker Romualdez has always shown respect toward the Vice President and such derogatory tactics are not part of his approach and his character,” Mr. Dalipe said.

Deputy Majority Leader and Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo also dismissed rumors of impeachment talks.

“We don’t see any violations of the Constitution done by the Vice President, so why are we going to impeach her?” he told reporters.

Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said impeachment talks are premature, but they “highlight the growing rift” in the ruling coalition.

The UniTeam political alliance led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and Ms. Duterte-Carpio enjoyed a landslide victory in the 2022 elections.

The House on Nov. 6 passed a resolution upholding its “integrity and honor” after ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte issued scathing remarks against the institution.

Mr. Duterte described the House as the country’s “most rotten institution” after congressmen on Oct. 10 stripped several agencies including the Office of the Vice President and the Education department of their confidential funds.

Lawmakers transferred P1.23 billion worth of these budgets to security agencies amid worsening tensions with China.

Mr. Duterte is the father of Ms. Duterte-Carpio, who is also Education secretary.

Congressmen also removed staunch Duterte allies Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo and Davao City Rep. Isidro T. Ungab from the deputy speaker posts for not signing the resolution.

Ms. Duterte-Carpio in May resigned from Romualdez-led Lakas-CMD after congressmen demoted Ms. Arroyo from the senior deputy speaker post. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz