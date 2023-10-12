PHILIPPINE officials and members of the judiciary on Thursday met with their regional counterparts in Bangkok, Thailand to exchange expertise on combatting transnational organized crime, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said.

In a statement, DoJ Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV said officials from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Supreme Court and the DoJ highlighted efforts of the Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC), an inter-agency body identifying crime hotspots in the Philippines, at the meeting of member-states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“We are committed to continued collaboration with our international partners to address the shared challenge of transnational organized crime,” Mr. Clavano IV said at the United Nations regional conference in Bangkok.

“We are proud of the innovative work being accomplished by the JSCC in the Philippines, and we are thrilled to have this platform to share our strategies with other nations.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez