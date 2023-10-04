Home Editors' Picks PHL says vessel that collided with fishing boat registered in Marshall Islands
THE PHILIPPINE coastguard on Wednesday said a vessel that collided with a Philippine fishing boat in the South China Sea was an oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands.
It described Monday’s incident that killed three fishermen as an “accidental collision” and said it would be reaching out to the vessel.—Reuters