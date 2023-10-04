AN AERIAL VIEW of what Philippine Coast Guard alleges were Chinese vessels, manned by Chinese maritime militia, loitering within the vicinity of Thitu Island, one of nine features occupied by the Philippines in Spratly Islands, in the disputed South China Sea, March 9, 2023. — REUTERS

THE PHILIPPINE coastguard on Wednesday said a vessel that collided with a Philippine fishing boat in the South China Sea was an oil tanker registered under the flag of the Marshall Islands.

It described Monday’s incident that killed three fishermen as an “accidental collision” and said it would be reaching out to the vessel.—Reuters

