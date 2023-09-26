COTABATO CITY — A shootout broke out in the middle of a police entrapment operation, killing two long wanted gunrunners — one, a member of the outlawed Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) — in Lambayong town, Sultan Kudarat on Monday.

Brig. Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office 12 (PRO-12), said the BIFF gunman and his partner, who was found to be a member of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), tried to sell two bolt-action 7.62 mm sniper rifles to poseur-buyers from the Lambayong Municipal Police Station.

But when they sensed that their roadside deal in Barangay Didtaras was a covert operation, they pulled out their guns and started firing.

Mr. Macaraeg said back-up officers from the MPS, the Sultan Kudarat Police Provincial Office, and the PRO-12 immediately returned fire, killing the two suspects on the spot. — John Felix M. Unson