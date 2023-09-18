COTABATO CITY — Two men on a motorcycle gunned down an Army private who was on vacation in Tacurong City, Sultan Kudarat around midnight on Sunday. Two of his companions were also shot and wounded.

In a report to Brig. Gen. Jimili L. Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, the Tacurong City Police Station identified the fatality as Pvt. Reymar S. Pelaez, whose family resides in Barangay Buenaflor in Tacurong City.

The attack happened while Mr. Pelaez was on a rest and recreation pass from the Army’s 32nd Infantry Battalion based in Malabang, Lanao del Sur.

Probers said Mr. Pelaez was having a conversation with his cousin, Royce S. Garde, at the entrance to their residential yard when two men riding in tandem on a motorcycle arrived, pulled out their guns and opened fire.

The attack killed Mr. Pelaez instantly and left Mr. Garde and bystander Jay-Ar B. Dineal badly wounded. — John Felix M. Unson