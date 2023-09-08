The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Friday said it has approved the release of P3 billion for a fuel subsidy program for public utility drivers and transport operators affected by the recent spike in oil prices.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said a one-time fuel subsidy will be given to over 1.36 million workers in the transport sector.

A P10,000 fuel subsidy will be given to operators of modernized public utility jeepney (PUJ) and modernized utility vehicle express (UVE).

Drivers of traditional PUJs and UVEs, public utility buses, minibuses, taxis, transport network vehicle services, tourist and school transport services, and Filcabs will receive a subsidy of P6,500.

Tricycle drivers will receive P1,000 as fuel subsidy, while delivery service riders will get P1,200.

“Transportation is the lifeblood of our economy. We will make sure that they are given the appropriate assistance from the government,” Ms. Pangandaman said in a statement.

The Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) will distribute the subsidies through the identified modes of payment upon instruction of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). — Miguel Hanz L. Antivola