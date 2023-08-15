DAVAO CITY — The old Davao International Airport (DIA) building in Sasa and the Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao are important cultural properties, according to the Davao Historical Society, citing the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

An NCAA team visited the city last week to look at the state of the works of the late Leandro V. Locsin, the late national artist for architecture (1990) who designed the buildings, Davao Historical Society Vice President Patricia Melizza Bello Ruivivar told reporters on Monday.

These properties get priority government funding, protection and incentives for private support such as tax breaks, and a heritage marker, she added.

Under the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, works of a national artist are presumed to be important cultural property, which means these have exceptional cultural, artistic and historical significance.

“Even if it is not officially declared, it is presumed under the law as long as it was made by a national artist,” Ms. Ruivivar said. — Maya M. Padillo