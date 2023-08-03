SENATOR Francis Joseph “Chiz” G. Escudero on Thursday said he disagrees with a Senate resolution urging the government of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to take China’s harassment of Filipino fisherman and coast guard vessels in the South China Sea to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a statement, he said the effect of the Philippine victory in the Hague might weaken if the country fails to get enough votes.

He also said the Philippines should assert its claims in the South China Sea even as the government seeks a peaceful resolution to the dispute with China.

The Philippines should continue filing diplomatic protests every time China harasses the coast guard or Filipino fishermen, he added. — John Jiminel Cacdac