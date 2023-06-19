Commonwealth Avenue’s Regalado-Fairlane section to be closed for MRT-7 station

THE STRETCH of Commonwealth Avenue from Regalado to Fairlane streets will be partially closed from July 25 to Dec. 6 for the installation of steel structures for a Metro Rail Transit Line-7 (MRT-7) station, the Transport department announced.

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said the construction work will be for the Regalado Station of MRT-7, a project of San Miguel Corp.’s infrastructure group.

The closure of the section’s west-bound lane will be from July 25 to Nov. 26 while the east-bound lane will be from Aug. 8 to Dec. 6.

A map of alternate routes was also released by the DoTr.