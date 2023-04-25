PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. may discuss tensions over Taiwan with US counterpart Joseph R. Biden at the White House next week, but the focus of talks will be on trade and investment, a top diplomat said on Tuesday.

Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez told Reuters Mr. Marcos would prioritize economic discussions on energy, climate and trade during his first official visit to Washington on May 1.

“China, of course, is our number one trading partner,” said Mr. Romualdez, a cousin of Marcos who also held the post in the previous administration.

“Japan is also a trading partner. And so, the United States is one of those countries that we would like to be able to have more trade.”

He said the Philippines wanted the US Congress to renew its access to US trade preferences for developing economies, which expired in 2020.

The talks will be the latest in a series of high-level meetings the Philippines has held with leaders of the United States and China, which are jostling for strategic advantage in the region.

Mr. Marcos met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing in January and his Foreign minister last week.

He may or may not discuss Taiwan with Mr. Biden, Mr. Romualdez said, but is focused on avoiding conflict.

“On a clear day, from the northernmost part of the country, you can see Taiwan,” he said. “So that’s how close it is.”

“Obviously it will affect us… If anything happens in Taiwan, everybody will be affected, most especially in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region, but the whole world.”

He said the Philippines did not want China to “feel that we are out on an offensive because of our relationship with the United States… Everything that we’re doing is purely for the defense of our country.”

China has accused the Philippines of stoking tensions by almost doubling the number of its bases that the US military can access under their defense agreement. Some of those bases face north toward Taiwan.

The treaty allies have enjoyed warmer ties since Mr. Marcos took office in June, reversing his predecessor’s anti-US stance. More than 17,000 Philippine and US soldiers are holding their largest ever joint military drills.

Concerns are also rising about a Chinese military buildup in the South China Sea.

Mr. Marcos said on Monday he would press Mr. Biden to make clear the extent of Washington’s commitment to protect the Philippines under a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, citing the “heating up” of regional tensions.

The presidential palace on Monday said Mr. Marcos would seek a review of the treaty during his visit.

Officials from both countries would discuss their commitments to the 70-year-old accord, he told DZRB radio, based on a transcript sent by the Presidential Communications Office.

“It has to evolve,” Mr. Marcos said, citing the changing geopolitical landscape because of tensions in the South China Sea, the conflict between China and self-ruled Taiwan and nuclear threats from North Korea.

In February, Mr. Marcos widened US access to military bases in the Philippines under their 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement.

He said he would also meet with top US officials to discuss “green bonds,” which are financial instruments linked to climate change solutions and are specific projects to help reduce carbon emissions.

He will meet with Mr. Biden at the White House on May 1.

In a statement last week, the White House said the two leaders would “review opportunities” to deepen economic cooperation, invest in the clean energy transition and ensure respect for human rights.

“The two leaders will also discuss regional matters and coordinate efforts to uphold international law and promote a free and open Indo-Pacific,” it added. — Reuters