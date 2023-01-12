THE ABOITIZ Group of Companies signed an agreement with the Davao City government on Wednesday for a project that aims to make public service procedures more efficient through digitalization.

Project Bilis Davao, targeted for completion within the year, will cover the issuance of building and business permits, tax mapping, and the use of online payment channels.

The Aboitiz group’s ventures in Davao City include power generation and distribution, and bulk water supply.

“The rise of the digital age has transformed us all… It has since created the need for a more flexible way of doing things, including the integration of online processes in our day-to-day business,” Anton Mari G. Perdices, senior vice president and chief operating officer of Aboitiz Power Corp., said during the signing ceremony.

Mr. Perdices said the project will help improve the ease of doing business in the city, attract more investments and promote economic growth.

Rodger S. Velasco, president and chief operating officer of Davao Light and Power Company (DLPC), said a technical working group will be formed composed of representatives from Aboitiz, the city government, and the business sector.

Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Z. Duterte, for his part, said the project will encourage further innovation in public service as the local government works towards adopting digital technology in other processes.

“Online transaction and payment systems provide a world of convenience for everyone compared to manual systems,” he said.

Meanwhile, the continuing underground cabling project of DLPC in the city has been benchmarked by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for replication in other parts of the country, according to Mr. Velasco.

The Aboitiz group has also renewed its partnership with the city government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources for the protection of the critically endangered Hawksbill Sea Turtle through the Aboitiz Cleanergy Park.

DLPC is also in the process of converting the city’s streetlights to LED in line with a 2018 local ordinance on sustainability.

“We look forward to more partnerships and projects with the city government of Davao,” Mr. Perdices said. — Maya M. Padillo