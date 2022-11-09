FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines, Inc. (PAL) announced on Wednesday that it is expanding its international network with services to Hong Kong and South Korea’s Seoul and Busan from the Clark International Airport in Central Luzon.

PAL President and Chief Operating Officer Stanley K. Ng said the goal is to “help bring greater flows of tourists and economic activity to the Central Luzon region and offer the convenience of nonstop flights to Hong Kong, Seoul, and Busan for our passengers residing in the northern parts of the Philippines.”

The Clark-Korea services will commence this month, with daily flights from Clark to Seoul Incheon starting Nov. 11, and four weekly flights from Clark to Busan starting Nov. 10.

“Hong Kong will join PAL’s Clark network in December, with the flag carrier mounting a thrice weekly seasonal service from Clark to Hong Kong commencing on Dec. 9,” the airline said.

Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Philippines AirAsia, Inc. (AirAsia Philippines) said its consumer platform, AirAsia Super App, now includes land transport offerings.

“Travelers can already secure their bus seats to Banaue, Baguio, Albay and other key destinations in Luzon,” the airline said in a statement.

AirAsia passengers can also book tickets for ferry rides to Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro and other Visayas or Mindanao key areas.

“Our key aim has always been to enhance the airasia Super App experience especially by introducing products and services that will add value for the traveler,” said Eugene See, head of AirAsia transport.

“Our vision is to enable anyone booking with the airasia Super App to also pair any of their transportation options with hotels, flights, and also airasia ride,” he added. — Arjay L. Balinbin