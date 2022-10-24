THE SARANGANI provincial government is planning to build a P300-million agri-fishery complex, which will mainly cater to some 50,000 small and medium-scale fisherfolk.

Sarangani Gov. Rogelio D. Pacquiao, in his first 100 days report delivered last week, said the project could be financed by state-owned Land Bank (LANDBANK) of the Philippines.

“Our collective dream of having our own fish port facility seeks to promote the agri-fisheries industry of the six coastal municipalities of our province and to create more livelihood opportunities and employment,” Mr. Pacquiao said.

There are 20,899 registered fisherfolk and another more than 30,000 who are considered as “marginalized” in the province, according to the local government.

Provincial Agriculturist Jonathan C. Duhaylungsod, in a statement from the provincial information office, said the project will be a “major marketing support facility for strategic fisheries and aquaculture commodities that will cater small and medium-scale fisherfolks engaged in municipal or commercial fishing industry that are operating locally.”

It may also accommodate large-scale commercial fishing vessels “when necessary,” he added.

Large-scale or commercial fishing operators mainly use the port in General Santos City.

Mr. Duhaylungsod said the complex is envisioned to “help increase the income of fisherfolk by reducing post-harvest losses and expanding their consumer markets.”

The towns of Alabel and Malapatan are being considered for the 80,000 square-meter Sarangani fish port.

Mr. Duhaylungsod said the site will be finalized after an ocular inspection by the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority.

The complex will have a wharf, ice making facilities, freezers, cold storage, administrative building, powerhouse, waste water treatment facilities with solid waste recovery facility, and a fish market. — MSJ