PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has appointed new members of the Court of Appeals (CA) and Court of Tax Appeals (CTA), according to the presidential palace

Selma Palacio-Alaras and Wilhelmina Jorge-Wagan had been named associate justices of the appellate court, acting Press Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil said in a statement on Thursday.

The two replaced former Associate Justices Gabriel T. Ingles and Edgardo A. Camello, who retired on Feb. 27 and May 19.

Ms. Alaras and Ms. Wagan served at the Makati City Regional Trial Court’s (RTC) Branch 62 and Pasay City RTC’s Branch 111, respectively, as presiding judges before their appointment.

Ms. Alaras had sentenced Horacio Herrer, a Mexican believed to be linked to the Sinaloa drug cartel, to life imprisonment in 2019.

Ms. Wagan, meanwhile, found Manuel P. Mejorada guilty of libel charges filed against him by former Senator Franklin M. Drilon.

Ms. Garafil said Corazon G. Ferrer-Flores had also been appointed associate justice of the Court of Tax Appeals, replacing Juanito C. Castañeda, Jr.

Ms. Flores served as the Supreme Court’s deputy clerk of court and chief of fiscal management and budget office.

“Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo has administered the oath of office to the newly appointed justices,” the acting press secretary said. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza