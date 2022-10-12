A SINGAPOREAN investor is looking for a 25-hectare land in Davao City for durian that will be exported to his country, a city official said on Tuesday.

April Marie C. Dayap, head of the Davao City Investment and Promotion Center, said they have proposed the upland area of Paquibato, a former stronghold of communist armed rebels that had been a focus of peace efforts through socio-economic programs.

“He expressed a positive response with regards to the said area… He has no problems with that and is happy in the area,” Ms. Dayap said in mixed English and Visayan over the city-run radio channel.

She said the potential investor aims to work with local farmers on the durian varieties that would be ideal for the Singapore market.

“He said Singaporeans love durian and they only get their durian from Malaysia and Thailand,” she said. “It’s a good start and it will also encourage more farmers to plant high-value crops to market internationally.”

Ms. Dayap said there are other investment prospects for Paquibato, including two companies that are interested in setting up a corn plantation and a processing plant. — Maya M. Padillo