THE SENATE has ratified the bicameral conference committee report postponing village and youth council elections to October 2023 from December this year.

During the plenary session on Wednesday, Senator Joseph Victor “JV” G. Ejercito said the consolidated version of Senate Bill No. 1306 and House Bill No. 4673 used the Senate version as working draft.

“After much deliberation, it was agreed upon by the members to hold the next synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on the last Monday of October 2023. The subsequent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections will then be conducted every three years thereafter,” he said.

The chosen period falls on a school break, which would allow more youth to vote.

Mr. Ejercito said this schedule will also be more cost-effective based on the position paper and computation of the Commission on Elections.

The reconciled report provides that the term of office of the elected Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan officials will begin November 2023. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan