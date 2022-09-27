THE PLDT group on Tuesday said it plans to delay bills for areas with severe typhoon impacts while services are undergoing restoration.

The group has already “stopped disconnection of accounts [for non-payment] in hardest hit areas,” PLDT, Inc. said in an e-mailed statement.

At the same time, the company said its wireless arm Smart Communications, Inc. has provided emergency load assistance to customers in badly hit communities.

“Free calls, free charging, and free WiFi stations of PLDT and Smart will continue to operate in areas hit by Karding to serve the communication needs of affected residents,” it said.

For its part, Globe Telecom, Inc. said it has fully restored services in seven provinces stricken by the super typhoon.

“As of Tuesday, Globe has reached 100% restoration in Northern Luzon provinces Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tarlac and Zambales, and in the Southern Luzon provinces of Rizal and Quezon, particularly the Polillo Group of Islands,” the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

“Restoration efforts are nearly complete in Nueva Ecija, among the worst-hit provinces,” it added.

