Sony LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo headphones to be available in PHL

SONY Philippines last week announced that its limited-edition collaboration with singer Olivia Rodrigo will be available for pre-order in the country by the end of the month.

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo limited edition headphones are priced at P10,999 and will be available for pre-order from Oct. 28 to Nov. 16 at select Sony dealers and the brands official Lazada and Shopee stores. Those who will purchase will get a free Olivia Rodrigo GUTS tote bag.

“Based off Sony’s LinkBuds S noise canceling truly wireless headphones, the new limited edition LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo feature Custom EQs (special equalizers) tuned by Olivia and her producer Daniel Nigro for optimal listening of her albums GUTS and SOUR on any music streaming service and come in a unique violet marble pattern styled by Olivia and made with environmentally conscious materials,” Sony said in a statement.

“I’m so excited that I got to design a limited edition LinkBuds S in the color violet. The sound is incredible, and I can’t wait for my fans to experience GUTS in this way,” Ms. Rodrigo was quoted as saying.

The headphones have two special equalizers customized for Ms. Rodrigo’s music that can be accessed via the Sony | Headphones Connect app, the brand said.

“When designing the LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo, Olivia chose an environmentally conscious design using factory recovered plastic, reclaimed water bottles, and recycled plastic materials from automobile parts to create parts of the case and body of the headphones. Due to the variation in material, the headphones host a violet marble pattern that causes no two pairs of LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo to be the same,” Sony said.

The LinkBuds S x Olivia Rodrigo have noise canceling and high-resolution audio wireless features.

“Smart features such as Adaptive Sound Control and Auto Play learn from the user’s behavior and automatically adjust sound settings to provide the right sound for the moment,” Sony said.