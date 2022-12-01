INFINIX MOBILE last week launched its latest “budget-friendly” phones, the HOT 20 series, in the Philippines.

“The HOT 20 Series are the ideal budget smartphones to satisfy your gaming fix, with all three devices in the line being under P10,000. That means owning the competition and being a top game assassin—something Filipinos absolutely love, as we’re so passionate about mobile gaming,” Infinix said in a statement.

The Infinix HOT 20 5G is powered by a Dimensity 810 5G processor and its extended RAM to 7GB allows users to run the latest games and apps on the smartphone.

It has a 120Hz 6.6-inch FHD HyperVision Gaming Display and comes with a 5000mAh battery and Phase Change Cooling System. The phone also features a 50-megapixel (MP) Super Nightscape main camera.

The HOT 20 5G comes in three colors: Space Blue, Blaster Green, and Racing Black. It is priced at P9,499.

Meanwhile, the HOT 20S has a Helio G96 Gaming Processor and 13GB RAM to allow users to enjoy top mobile games and apps.

The phone comes with 128GB worth of storage and a 120Hz 6.78-inch HyperVision Gaming-Pro Display.

The HOT 20S has a 5000mAh Power Monster battery that supports 18W Fast Charge and has a Bionic Breathing Cooling System.

Priced at P8,499, the phone comes in four colors: Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, and Light-Rider White.

Lastly, the HOT 20 is powered by a G37 Octa-Core processor and has 6GB RAM extended to 11GB.

The phone also has a 5000mAh Super Power Monster battery that has 18W Fast Charge Support, as well as the Cooling, Gaming, and Network Performance Iron Triangle. It features a 90Hz Punch-Hole Gaming Display.

The HOT 20 will cost P7,499 and is also available in four colors: Sonic Black, Tempo Blue, Fantasy Purple, and Legend White.