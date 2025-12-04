SM Foundation leverages technology to help transform healthcare in communities

For decades, community health centers survived on paper. Handwritten charts, overstuffed logbooks, and filing cabinets formed the backbone of daily operations.

Although the paper system had long been serviceable, it slowed health professionals: locating one patient record could take several minutes, missing charts derailed schedules, and limited storage left staff scrambling for makeshift filing solutions in already cramped spaces.

Through its community consultations, SM Foundation began to pivot and transition to help redefine how care is delivered in communities through DigiKonsulta.

The digital pivot

DigiKonsulta is a component of the Wellness Center Program of the SM Foundation.

In tandem with infrastructure upgrades, the initiative was designed to strengthen health centers for the digital age and help them meet compliance, accreditation, and licensing requirements from relevant government agencies. It serves as both an upgrade and an equalizer, ensuring that even small or remote facilities can meet modern healthcare standards.

On the ground

At Krus na Ligas Health Center, one of the facilities where DigiKonsulta has been rolled out, healthcare professionals shared that the change is visible from the moment one enters: refurbished consultation rooms, new equipment, organized pharmacy and storage areas, improved patient flow, and functional digital systems steadily replacing the old paper trail.

For Dr. James Demetria, the center’s physician, the changes improve both efficiency and morale.

“Pumasok na tayo sa digital age kung saan expected ang mabilis na pag-access, seamless collaboration at matibay na security sa mga data at records. Sa bagong sitwasyon o panahong ito, naging limitation ng lumang sistema ang pagiging mano-mano ng mga records dahil ito ay masyadong time-consuming. Imbis na makakapagbigay ka pa ng iba pang services, gugugulin mo yung oras mo sa paghahanap ng mga records,” he said.

The shift to digital records has drastically reduced the time staff spend searching for charts or re-documenting information. With a few clicks, medical histories and treatment notes are readily accessible, enabling faster consultations, more efficient follow-ups, and better continuity of care.

“Mas mabilis na naming nakikita ang records ng pasyente. Mas maayos ang documentation; nabawasan nang malaki ang oras na ginugugol sa papeles,” he shared.

Teleconsultation has become especially important for patients unable to visit during heavy rains, emergencies, or periods of isolation. Care that was once limited by distance or weather now has a virtual lifeline.

“Malaki ang naiambag ng DigiKonsulta ng SM Foundation. Nagagamit po namin ito sa teleconsult at sa mga times na hindi po maganda ang panahon, naibibigay pa rin po namin ang aming services thru teleconsultation,” he added.

One click, broader scope

Change is scaling far beyond Metro Manila. Fifteen other facilities under the SM Foundation’s Wellness Center Program now have DigiKonsulta, including those in Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs), where health access is constrained by distance and limited resources.

In South Cotabato, the renovated Baluan Rural Health Unit and Polomolok East Community Clinic now offer expanded services — from TB therapy to laboratory diagnostics — supported by DigiKonsulta’s telemedicine and EMR systems.

The digital shift has eased the burden on health workers, freeing them from paperwork to focus on counseling, education, and direct patient care.

“Sa tulong po ng DigiKonsulta, nabawasan ang administrative burden kaya mas nakakapag-focus kami sa tunay na layunin. Ang pag-aalaga at pag-educate sa aming mga pasyente. Mas confident din kami dahil alam naming accurate at updated ang data,” Dr. James said.

In communities long challenged by limited healthcare access, programs like DigiKonsulta provide a gateway to inclusive, reliable care. For Dr. James and the thousands of patients served each year, this digital shift transforms progress into tangible, everyday hope.

