G2E Asia @ the Philippines, a special edition of G2E Asia, makes its highly anticipated return to Manila Marriott Hotel this Dec. 10 and 11. Tailored for the Philippine gaming industry, the 2-day event will feature over 100 brands in the exhibition, many of which have no local presence.

Complementing the exhibition is a series of dynamic activities, including dedicated networking events for various industry segments, specialized masterclasses to support professional development, and a 2-day conference addressing the latest developments in the Philippine gaming industry.

Dedicated Networking Events for Slots, Table Games, iGaming, and more

G2E Asia is all about connecting professionals across the industry. Its networking events, tailored for different segments, provide opportunities to engage with industry professionals both locally and globally.

Networking events include:

Slots Networking Cocktail – Dec 10 (Wed), 15:00 – 16:00

iGaming Networking Cocktail – Dec 10 (Wed), 15:00 – 16:00

Table Games Networking Cocktail – Dec 11 (Thu), 15:00 – 16:00

IT & Marketing Networking Cocktail – Dec 11 (Thu), 15:00 – 16:00

G2E Asia Closing Party (open to all) – Dec 11 (Thu), 16:30 – 17:30

Specialized Masterclasses for iGaming, IT and Marketing Professionals

Recognizing the growing importance of iGaming, IT and marketing in the industry, G2E Asia’s specialized masterclasses help professionals at all levels upskill in these key functions. Each session delivers practical insights on emerging trends while providing opportunities to learn and network with peers. All sessions are held in the exhibition hall and are accessible with an expo-only pass.

Masterclasses include:

iGaming Masterclass – Dec 10 (Wed), 14:00 – 15:00

IT & Marketing Solutions Masterclass – Dec 11 (Thu), 14:00 – 15:00

Two-day Conference focused on the Philippine Gaming Industry

Opening the conference, G2E Asia is proud to welcome Mr. Alejandro H. Tengco, Chairman and CEO of Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), as the morning keynote speaker on December 10, followed by Mr. Greg Hawkins, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bloomberry Resorts Corporation / Solaire Resort, for the afternoon keynote. Over two days, the conference will explore the latest trends shaping the Philippine gaming industry, featuring top industry leaders who will share insights, strategies, and emerging opportunities across the sector.

The Wednesday, December 10 conference will take a deep dive into the land-based gaming sector, exploring regulatory adaptations, non-gaming innovations, and more. Speakers including Mr. Evan Spytma, CEO of Casino Plus; Mr. Shaun McCamley, Founder and Chairman of GameWorkz; Mr. Samuel Wilkes, Vice President, F&B Business Development & Strategy of Solaire Resort; Mr. John Lucas, Chief Hospitality Officer of Newport World Resorts; and others.

The Thursday, December 11 conference will spotlight key trends in the online gaming sector, covering business growth, AML best practices, CSR, slots and ETG technology, and more. Speakers include Mr. Ricardo Banaag, President and CEO of DFNN Inc.; Mr. Jeremy B. Luglug, Assistant Vice President, Electronic Gaming Licensing Department of PAGCOR; Ms. Nerie Aquino, Director – Gaming Compliance, Legal & Compliance of Okada Manila; Ms. Vina Claudette Oca, Assistant Vice President, Gaming Licensing & Development Department of PAGCOR; Mr. Alexander Ngo, Director of LexisNexis Risk Solutions; and others.

To learn more about G2E Asia @ the Philippines, visit www.G2EAsiaPhilippines.com.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

