Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), a proud member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), isn’t just innovating for its customers; it’s innovating for its people.

In its latest move, the bank has launched Adrenalin Max 2.0, the next-generation human capital management (HCM) platform that redefines how over 7,900 RCBC employees across 450 branches nationwide connect, grow, and thrive. It marks the next chapter in RCBC’s decade-long partnership with Adrenalin, a global HR tech leader trusted by more than 2,000 enterprises worldwide.

For RCBC, this is more than a tech upgrade; it is a people-first transformation.

“Our vision is to empower generations of Filipinos through financial innovation, and that begins by empowering our own people,” said Rowena F. Subido, first senior vice-president and head of RCBC’s Human Resources Group. “This HR technology upgrade is a direct investment in our most important asset: our talent.”

Empowering the People Who Power RCBC

Ms. Subido explained that the shift to Adrenalin Max 2.0 reflects RCBC’s broader commitment to building a culture where every employee feels valued, supported, and equipped to succeed.

“By transitioning to a next-generation HR solution, we are unburdening our teams from administrative tasks so they can focus on higher value work, creating cutting-edge financial solutions and delivering the exceptional customer experience that sets RCBC apart,” she said.

Adrenalin Max 2.0 brings together all HR functions, from recruitment and onboarding to development, operations, and remuneration, into one intuitive, data-driven system. It is built for speed, flexibility, and accessibility, whether you are a branch manager in Cebu or a new Gen Z hire in Manila.

“Today’s workforce is diverse, from seasoned bankers to our newest digital natives,” Ms. Subido shared. “Our goal is to give everyone the most human-centric experience possible, defined by flexibility, speed, and accessibility. This is not just about digitization; it is about transformation.”

From Candidate to Alumni: A Seamless Experience

That idea of transformation runs deep in RCBC’s DNA. Over the years, the bank has connected thousands of employees across branches, subsidiaries, and affiliates under one unified culture: One RCBC.

Ms. Subido recalled how RCBC’s early investment in digital HR systems helped it stay resilient during the pandemic, a commitment recognized by the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) when RCBC won the People Program of the Year in 2022 for its Workforce Readiness Program.

“Now, with Adrenalin Max 2.0, we are taking our transformation even further,” she said. “We are enhancing our seamless, centralized system to accelerate hiring, boost data accuracy, and make every employee feel even more supported and empowered. Upgrading to the most modern, unified HCM platform is crucial in creating a cohesive, frictionless employee journey for everyone.”

HR as a Strategic Growth Partner

If you ask Ms. Subido, HR’s role in RCBC is not just administrative; it is strategic.

“Our HR Group has evolved from a support function into a vital growth partner,” she explained. “By unifying data and automating routine work, we can focus on strategic people initiatives, workforce readiness, and improved employee experience.”

This evolution enables HR to use enhanced analytics to forecast talent needs, reduce cycle times, and maintain agility in an ever-changing financial landscape.

But even as technology takes center stage, RCBC never loses sight of its human core.

“Technology should enhance human connection, not replace it,” Ms. Subido said. “By streamlining processes, we are giving our employees back their most valuable resource: time. That means more time for branch managers to engage with customers, build relationships, and deliver the kind of personalized service technology alone cannot replicate.”

The Power of Partnership

On the Adrenalin side, the partnership with RCBC has been more than a decade in the making, growing stronger through collaboration and trust.

“For any relationship to last this long, both organizations have to work closely,” said Srinivasa Bharathy, managing director and CEO of Adrenalin. “RCBC’s deep involvement and our team’s dedication have helped us digitally transform their HR practices over the years.”

Adrenalin Max 2.0, launched globally in 2023, was built for the modern, multi-generational workforce.

“The platform was designed for everyone, from Gen Zs to senior professionals,” Mr. Bharathy explained. “We call it the ‘candidate to alumni’ journey, meaning the experience begins even before someone is hired and continues long after they leave as part of the RCBC alumni community.”

That philosophy of connection and continuity is what makes the RCBC–Adrenalin collaboration stand out in the industry.

“RCBC’s decade-long partnership with Adrenalin is a testament to our shared commitment to co-innovation,” Mr. Bharathy added. “Together, we are setting a new benchmark for talent experience that powers service excellence and drives sustainable growth.”

People First, Always

For RCBC, the link between empowered employees and exceptional customer experience is undeniable.

“Our recognition as the Best Bank for Customer Experience is a direct result of our people-first philosophy,” Ms. Subido emphasized. “An empowered employee is confident, engaged, and dedicated to going the extra mile for our customers. Investing in our people is, ultimately, an investment in our customers’ trust.”

RCBC’s partnership with Adrenalin Max 2.0 is more than an HR upgrade; it is a statement. A statement that innovation begins within. That the best customer experiences start with empowered employees. And that the future of banking is not just digital; it is human.

About RCBC

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) is one of the top banks in the Philippines. Currently ranked as the fifth largest privately owned bank in the country, RCBC has been offering a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses nationwide for over 65 years.

Recognized as the Best Bank for Digital and Best Bank for Customer Experience, RCBC continues to drive innovation through customer-focused, technology-driven solutions. The bank is a proud member of the Yuchengco Group of Companies (YGC), one of Southeast Asia’s most established conglomerates. Learn more at www.rcbc.com.

About Adrenalin

Adrenalin helps enterprise HR leaders create connected talent experiences and automate HR processes with AI, empowering them to become strategic growth partners.

Adrenalin Max 2.0 unifies Talent Acquisition, Development, Operations, Remuneration, and Engagement on a configurable platform built for the fastest time-to-value, with enterprise guardrails for AI agents and an intuitive UX that enables faster adoption.

NAVI, Adrenalin’s digital talent hub, brings native AI agents and digital experts to automate repetitive yet critical HR tasks. Trusted by 2,000+ enterprises worldwide with payroll compliance across 40+ countries, Adrenalin has a global presence across Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the United States. Learn more at www.myadrenalin.com.

