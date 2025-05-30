ACEN Renewable Energy Solutions (ACEN RES), the retail electricity supply arm of ACEN, the Ayala group’s listed energy platform, has been honored with the prestigious Renewable Energy Markets™ (REM) Asia Award. This annual award celebrates the outstanding achievements of organizations driving renewable energy adoption across Asia.

The REM Asia Award is bestowed annually by the Center for Resource Solutions (CRS), a US-based nongovernmental organization dedicated to promoting renewable energy. An independent panel of international energy industry experts evaluates nominees based on their efforts, contributions to market growth and innovative programs.

ACEN RES joined a distinguished list of winners, including the Global Wind Energy Council, Equinix, CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, Gyeonggi Province (South Korea), and the National University of Singapore. Other notable past winners include Asia Clean Energy Coalition, BASF Asia Pacific, Microsoft, Meta and the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC).

ACEN RES was recognized for its significant role in empowering businesses in the Philippines to seamlessly transition to renewable energy. The company facilitates this shift through key government initiatives such as the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA), the Green Energy Option Program (GEOP), and the recently introduced Retail Aggregation Program (RAP).

Miguel de Jesus, ACEN managing director and COO for Philippine Operations, received the trophy on behalf of ACEN RES during an awards ceremony held recently at the Sofitel Singapore City Centre, Singapore.

“We are honored by this recognition, which fuels our commitment to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy among Philippine businesses. This award underscores the importance of our work as ACEN actively builds new renewables capacity to support the Philippines’ goal of increasing the share of renewables in the energy generation mix to 35% by 2030,” he said.

The latest Competitive Retail Electricity Market (CREM) report from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) in January 2025 positions ACEN RES as the Philippines’ leading green energy supplier, holding an impressive 50% market share within the GEOP. In 2024, ACEN RES’s renewable energy supply to its customers effectively avoided the emission into the atmosphere of 970,270.63 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e), demonstrating a tangible impact on environmental sustainability.

This REM Asia Award adds to a growing list of accolades for ACEN RES. The company’s innovative campaigns promoting renewable energy adoption among Philippine businesses have also garnered significant recognition, including three Stevie Awards from the International Business Awards, an Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of the Philippines, and an Outstanding Achievement in Marketing Communications award from the Agora Awards of the Philippine Marketing Association.

