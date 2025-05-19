The benefits of digitalization — centralized product management, real-time inventory syncing, and omnichannel selling — can now be simplified with Odoo’s Shopee Connector.

E-commerce in the Philippines continues to expand rapidly, with sales reaching as much as $17 billion in 2021 and estimated to reach $24 billion in 2025 as found by the International Trade Administration. Notably, this growth is primarily driven by mobile-first consumers and platforms like Shopee, Lazada, and brands like Zalora, and BeautyMNL.

According to Statista, these online shopping platforms were the most-visited e-commerce websites across the region, with Shopee seeing the highest gross merchandise value among the e-commerce platforms.

Yet, even with their presence, many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) today still struggle with opening up to e-commerce, limiting their growth and reach. To fully take advantage of these digital platforms, SMEs need to adopt omnichannel systems that unify sales, inventory, fulfillment, and customer data. But many digital solutions are either too complex or too costly to implement.

Going omni-channel with Odoo’s Shopee Connector

This is where tools like Odoo, all-in-one business management software come in. With the release of version 18.0, Odoo introduces a built-in API integration that allows businesses to manage their Shopee stores directly within the Odoo platform. This means that product listings, inventory levels, and order fulfillment can be monitored and updated in real time, even alongside other sales channels like a separate e-commerce website or physical store.

For SMEs, the benefit is twofold: first, it removes the need to manually reconcile sales and stock across platforms, reducing the risk of human error and lost revenue. Because inventory is synced in real-time, businesses can avoid common issues like overselling or stockouts, especially during peak sales periods.

This also means that making updates to inventory is made much simpler, as online purchases, in-store transactions, or restocks are reflected instantly, reducing the need for any manual checks and improving overall efficiency.

The second benefit is Odoo’s all-in-one business management platform, one that consolidates operations into a single, centralized system, giving business owners greater visibility and control over their day-to-day processes.

Instead of switching between different systems to manage Shopee transactions, all incoming orders are automatically recorded in Odoo. This allows businesses to process, track, and fulfill orders from one centralized dashboard, making it so much easier to manage and minimize risks like delays, missed, or mishandled transactions. There is also the ability to fetch official Shopee shipping labels with one click, which ensures that packages are labeled and dispatched according to Shopee’s requirements.

Most importantly, the Shopee Connector is available to all users of Odoo’s standard version, meaning there are no additional costs to access these features. For small businesses with limited budgets, this makes it easier to adopt a scalable system without investing in separate, specialized software or third-party integration tools.

Beyond Shopee, Odoo’s modular structure means that businesses can gradually expand their use of digital tools as their needs grow. A company may start by managing inventory, then add accounting, customer relationship management, or marketing automation — all within the same ecosystem. This flexibility supports long-term digital growth without forcing businesses to overhaul their systems all at once.

Platforms like Shopee are no longer optional in the digital age. Businesses grow and thrive by how well they adapt to the digital world, and as platforms Shopee continues to lead in markets like the Philippines, businesses must evolve with them or risk being left behind.

In 2021, a government survey found that the majority of Filipino SMEs — or around 73% — faced difficulties digitizing their business, particularly with regard to e-commerce fundamentals such as marketing, content management, and simply getting an online business off the ground.

Despite this, after the pandemic had accelerated digitalization across all sectors nationwide, more SMEs have begun conducting their businesses online, highlighting the crucial role the internet serves in developing an inclusive and sustainable economy.

Seizing the opportunities of the digital economy can be simple and seamless with tools like Odoo’s full suite of SME-focused offerings. With no added cost and minimal setup, it’s an easy yet impactful step forward for businesses ready to embrace that new frontier. Experience the power of omnichannel selling and learn more about the Shopee Connector on Odoo’s website. Or, book a demo with an Odoo expert today.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.