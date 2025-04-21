The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, in collaboration with the Embassy of France to the Philippines, the French Foreign Trade Advisors, Philippines-France Business Council, Makati Business Club, and the Department of Trade and Industry, successfully hosted the France-Philippines Business Forum on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Fairmont Makati.

The event brought together a diverse group of business leaders to discuss key French-Philippines business developments and explore opportunities to strengthen trade and investment between the two nations. It served as a dynamic platform for fostering deeper economic collaboration and addressing critical issues in bilateral trade relations.

The program began with an opening address by Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque from the Department of Trade and Industry and Minister Laurent Saint-Martin, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad. Their speeches underscored the long-standing economic partnership between France and the Philippines, highlighting the importance of trade policies and investment incentives to further enhance business cooperation between the two nations.

Secretary Aldeguer-Roque reaffirmed the Marcos administration’s commitment to fostering a more investor-friendly climate, citing the CREATE MORE Law as a clear signal of the Philippines’ openness to invite more French business to explore opportunities in the country, echoing the call to “keep making it happen in the Philippines.”

Minister Saint-Martin, meanwhile, expressed France’s readiness to deepen economic ties by identifying key industries for collaboration and pushing for a formal trade agreement to unlock market potential. He emphasized the importance of a clear trade framework, the benefits of the EU’s preferential trade scheme, and the formation of a Joint Economic Committee as a step toward stronger bilateral cooperation.

Following the opening speeches, introductory remarks were delivered by Anton Huang, Chairman of the Philippines-France Business Council; and Jacques Christophe Branellec, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines. Both emphasized that partnerships remain the cornerstone of successful and sustainable economic collaboration.

Assessing French Business Success in the Philippines

The first panel, “French Business Development in the Philippines — Key for Success,” opened with a discussion on the critical elements driving the success of French enterprises in the country. In the session titled “Key for Success 1: A Strong Partnership for Multiple Opportunities,” speakers Robert Baffrey of Makati Development Cooperation and Joris Thomas of Bouygues Bâtiment International were joined by Francis Gotianun of Filinvest Development Corp. and Jean Baptiste Dreanic of ENGIE. They discussed the value of long-term collaboration and mutual trust in unlocking business potential across sectors such as infrastructure and energy.

In “Key for Success 2: Take Advantage of Philippines Ecosystem and Competitive Advantages,” Oliver Tacorda of STMicroelectronic, Pamela Villangca of Air France, and Fides Ricasa shared insights on the strategies that have supported their companies’ sustainability and growth in the Philippine market. Ms. Villangca emphasized the significance of connectivity in driving business opportunities, noting that AirFrance is currently the only airline offering direct flights between the Philippines and Europe. This direct link not only facilitates tourism but also strengthens trade and investment between the two regions — asserting that “making countries more accessible makes investments more possible.” Mr. Tacorda and Ms. Ricasa, meanwhile, highlighted the value of long-term partnerships and innovation as key pillars in ensuring continued resilience and competitiveness in an evolving global landscape.

Unlocking Trade and Investment Potential

The second panel addressed the opportunities and challenges in increasing trade and investments between France and the Philippines. Discussions revolved around policy reforms, investment incentives, and private sector expectations to facilitate a more robust trade relationship.



Undersecretary Allan Gepty, Chief Negotiator of the FTA with the EU, elaborated on the PH-EU FTA’s key goals: promoting economic sustainability, and ensuring shared prosperity. Moreover, providing the perspective of the French and Filipino private sector, Christophe Lejeune of Makati Business Club and Jos Ortega of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines, shared insights on leveraging the Philippine’s economic policies in fostering business-friendly regulations, and enhancing bilateral cooperation to maximize trade and investment opportunities.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, Vice-Chairman and Managing Head of Board of Investments of the Department of Trade and Industry Philippines, highlighted the Philippines’ strong economic performance — posing a 5.6% of GDP growth last year, the 2nd fastest in Southeast Asia and 8th globally. He elaborated on key areas for collaboration between France and the Philippines, underscoring opportunities for French investors through reforms like the CREATE law. He also emphasized the role of the PH-FR Joint Economic Committee (JEC) and ongoing PH-EU Free Trade Agreement talks in advancing strategic mutually beneficial partnerships.

The forum concluded with the closing remarks by Rafael Ongpin, Executive Director of the Makati Business Club; and Jacques Christophe Branellec, President of the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines. They reiterated the forum’s success in fostering meaningful dialogue, expanding business networks, and laying the groundwork for deeper cross-sector collaboration between France and the Philippines.

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the Philippines extends its heartfelt gratitude to its Gold Sponsors: Ocea, Centre Médicale Internationale, Fairmont Makati & Raffles Makati, ReelReve, Havas Ortega Group Philippines, & Jewelmer; and Silver Sponsors: TotalEnergies, Inc., ENGIE, International Container Terminal Services, Inc., CMA CGM. CloudCFO, R Concepts & Events Co, & Teleperformance Philippines; and Media Partners: The Manila Times, BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, The Philippine Star, INQUIRER.net, MANILA BULLETIN, Daily Tribune, & PTV-4, whose support made this event possible.

CCI France Philippines and its event partners are honored to have hosted an insightful gathering of business leaders and industry experts. Beyond exchanging ideas and success stories, the forum fostered meaningful connections and a shared vision for stronger economic ties between France and the Philippines.



