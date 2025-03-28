Globe’s Chief Human Resource Officer Renato Jiao has been recognized as one of the region’s 100 most influential HR leaders for 2025 by ETHRWorld Southeast Asia HR Icons.

The annual initiative was organized by ETHRWorld Southeast Asia, the HR vertical of The Economic Times. It acknowledges CHROs and senior HR executives who have made exceptional contributions to leadership, innovation, and transformation in the HR industry.

Unlike a traditional ranking system, the HR Icons list celebrates aspirational HR leaders from across the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Recipients are selected based on an in-depth assessment conducted by ETHRWorld’s editorial team, evaluating criteria such as social media influence, engagement, industry awards, community impact, thought leadership, and pioneering HR practices. It also considers the impact of HR initiatives on revenue growth and overall market influence.

“This prestigious accolade is a testament to the collective effort of our entire HR team. We are committed to creating a workplace that empowers employees, embraces innovation, and drives meaningful change while continuously exploring new ways to support our people, ensuring that they remain at the core of our success,” said Jiao.

Jiao has led Globe’s HR strategies since 2010, building a culture of excellence, and implementing forward-thinking policies that enhance employee engagement and productivity.

Under his guidance, Globe has expanded its efforts in employee well-being and development while actively promoting diversity and inclusion. The company’s focus on learning, growth, and innovation has also created a workplace where individuals feel valued, respected, and empowered.

At the same time, Jiao ensures that employees are engaged in programs that contribute to both customer welfare and community development in line with Globe’s dedication to sustainability and nation-building.

Under Jiao’s leadership, Globe has received multiple local and international accolades for excellence in human resources management.

Globe continues to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of its employees and customers, maintaining its commitment to a work environment that supports growth, innovation, and social responsibility.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

