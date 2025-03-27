Beyond powering households and ensuring adequate supply, the country’s energy industry players assume active roles in environmental stewardship and community development, championing sustainable initiatives that reduce poverty, create employment opportunities and restore the environment.

Integrated energy company Semirara and Mining Power Corporation (SMPC) continues this trend with its signature program, the Agro Model Farm, designed to uplift its host communities on Semirara Island in Caluya, Antique.

Farming for a food-secure future

Established in 2020, the Agro Model Farm is an 8-hectare farmland that produces a rich variety of fruits and vegetables, including bananas, pineapple, papaya, squash, radish, eggplant, and corn, among others. Given Semirara Island’s geographic isolation, the farm is key to improving farm-to-market opportunities and ensuring affordable local food by eliminating inter-island transport costs.

According to data from SMPC, 96% of the produce sold contributes to the island’s food security, while 4% is used for local consumption. The combined harvest from 2023 to date totaled over 74,100 kilograms (kg) of diverse fruits and vegetables, providing jobs for 48 local farmers.

Another key component of the Agro Model Farm is its 52-hectare mango farming project, which gives access to free seedlings, capacity-building, and employment opportunities for over 40 seasonal workers. Mango’s high demand locally and internationally makes it a valuable crop for farmers. The farm yielded over 16,300 kg in 2023 and 2024, with approximately 1,800 seedlings distributed to the community over the same period.

Enabling local entrepreneurs

An offshoot of the Agro Model Farm, SMPC’s handicraft making project provides an additional livelihood for farm workers and their families, especially when farming is impacted by climate conditions.

The handicraft products are made from the island’s natural resources, including bamboo, pandan, and wood. Currently, ten residents are enrolled in bamboo handicraft production, eight in pandan handicrafts, and two in coconut sap harvesting. These products are sold at the SMPC commercial hub, which supports 110 micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This comprehensive support—from training to production and marketing—offers locals alternative sources of livelihood.

Additionally, the program promotes circularity through sustainable practices like reusing, recycling, and repurposing scrap materials. This approach minimizes waste while promoting both economic and environmental growth in the community.

The Agro Model Farm plays a central role in Semirara Island’s community development, empowering farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs. Through this transformative initiative, SMPC helps island residents build a self-sustaining post-mining economy and a more resilient, food-secure future.

