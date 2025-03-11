DigiPlus Interactive, the company behind BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SpinPlus, and GameZone, reaffirmed its commitment to nation-building by contributing P33.7 billion in taxes and regulatory fees in 2024. As one of the largest taxpayers in the digital entertainment sector, DigiPlus plays a crucial role in funding public services, infrastructure projects, and economic development programs, directly benefiting millions of Filipinos.

DigiPlus’ P33.7-billion contribution in taxes and regulatory fees provides substantial government revenue that the country can allocate toward essential public services and infrastructure. To further illustrate its scale, this amount is comparable to the estimated cost of building 13,200 classrooms, 165 fully equipped public hospitals, or 3,500 housing units. While DigiPlus does not directly fund these projects, its fiscal contributions help support national development initiatives that benefit millions of Filipinos.

“Our P33.7-billion contribution in taxes and regulatory fees is a direct investment in the country’s future,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco. “These funds help build infrastructure that uplift millions of Filipinos. As a responsible corporate citizen, we are committed to ensuring that our success translates into tangible benefits for the nation.”

Beyond its tax contributions, DigiPlus has generated over 3,000 jobs from its operations across over 130 physical sites nationwide, and its portfolio of digital entertainment products. DigiPlus actively supports community-building efforts through the BingoPlus Foundation, further extending its impact beyond business. These economic contributions fuel local economies, create employment opportunities, and sustain businesses that rely on the company’s operations.

About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.

DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. DigiPlus also operates SpinPlus and GameZone, with more to come. For more information, visit www.digiplus.com.ph.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.