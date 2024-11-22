In a move set to revolutionize the road safety and surveillance industry, DAHUA Technology, a global leader in video-centric AIoT solutions and service provider, had officially launched its partnership with VST ECS Philippines, Inc., one of the country’s leading ICT distribution companies.

The Official partnership launch between DAHUA and VST ECS happened on Nov. 20, 2024 at the prestigious Marquis Events Place, BGC.

This partnership aims to make advanced Dash Cam technology more accessible to the Filipino market, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to safety and innovation.

Highlights of the Event

The event featured keynote speakers from senior executives of both companies, including Dennis Ong, Channel Sales Manager of DAHUA Technology; and Jimmy D. Go, President & CEO of VST ECS Phils., Inc. Among the discussion are the growing importance of dash cams in ensuring road safety and reducing accident disputes, as well as the synergistic potential of the partnership.

Attendees got to see a hands-on demonstration of DAHUA’s new dash cam models, highlighting their cutting-edge features such as AI-driven incident detection, high-resolution night vision, and real-time connectivity.

About DAHUA Technology

DAHUA Technology is a world-leading video-centric AIoT solution and service provider. The company focuses on advanced technology development, including AI, cloud services, video analysis, and smart city solutions. With over two decades of experience, DAHUA is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers around the world.

About VST ECS Philippines

VST ECS Philippines, Inc. is a premier ICT distributor in the Philippines, offering a comprehensive range of products and solutions for businesses and consumers. With a strong focus on innovation and customer service, VST ECS has established itself as a trusted partner for technology providers and end-users alike.

Looking Ahead

The DAHUA Dash Cam x VST ECS partnership is set to drive significant growth in the automotive and security markets, providing consumers with reliable, high-performance dash cam solutions. The collaboration promises to foster further innovation and expand the availability of smart road safety technologies in the Philippines.

For more information, please contact their media relations, and visit VST ECS Philippines, Inc.‘s and DAHUA Philippines‘ social media accounts.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.