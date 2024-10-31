The Information Security Officers Group (ISOG) successfully hosted the second season of the ISOG Cybersecurity Excellence Awards at The Peninsula Manila, celebrating outstanding achievements in the cybersecurity landscape. Launched in 2022, the awards aim to honor Filipino cyber leaders who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions in information security, risk management, technology, and data privacy.

The 2024 ISOG Cybersecurity Awards recognized exemplary professionals in various categories, spotlighting their commitment to advancing cybersecurity and driving industry standards. The winners are:

Best Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) / Information Security Head of the Year:

Carlos T. Tengkiat, Chief Information Security Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC)

Lt. Col. Rodrigo F. Quinto, Commanding Officer, Command Signal Battalion, Army Signal Regiment, Philippine Army

Ariel Ben T. Senga, Senior Director, Information Security, TaskUs Philippines, Inc.

Presented by Titanium Sponsors:

Huawei, NM Network Manager Sales, Inc., Cisco (through Trends), Sophos (through WSI), Sangfor (through WSI), F5 (through Westcon), Fortinet (through Netsec & VST-ECS), Eclypsium (through Netsec & MDI), TrendMicro (through CTLink & VST-ECS), Theos Cyber Solutions, Checkpoint, Rapid7

Best Chief Information Officer / Technology Officer / IT Head of the Year:

Greg L. Romero, Chief Information Officer, Philippine Bank of Communications (PBCom)

Ivan S. Buenaventura, Chief Information Officer, Manulife Philippines, Inc.

Carlos G. Santos, Chief Transformation and Technology Officer, AXA Philippines

Alex A. Ustaris, CTO, Phinma Education Holdings, Inc.

Edison T. Dungo, Director for Information Technology, Manila Doctors Hospital

Presented by Platinum Sponsors:

Forcepoint, Pentera, KnowBe4, SecurityScorecard (through WSI), Palo Alto (through Trends & Westcon), Yubico (through WSI), Vectra (through Exclusive Networks), Netskope (through Exclusive Networks), Zscaler (through Westcon), Tehtris

Best Chief Risk Officer (CRO) / Risk Management Officer of the Year:

Ma. Cristina M. Farol, Risk Management Head, Yuanta Savings Bank

Julie W. Reyes, Group Chief Risk and Compliance Officer, Maya Philippines, Inc.

Christine C. Kempeneers, Enterprise Risk Management Head and Data Privacy Officer, Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc.

Presented by Gold Sponsors:

Tenable (through Westcon), Cyble (through Exclusive Networks), Gatewatcher (through Wallix & Bizsecure), Fortinet (through Netsec), Edgio (through WSI)

Best Data Protection Officer of the Year:

Atty. Rommel T. Oquendo, Data Protection Officer, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company

Maria Gay D. Advincula, CISO/DPO at Robinsons Bank Corporation (Merged with BPI)

Renie M. Sugano, Data Protection Officer, Philippine Clearing House Corp.

Robert S. Paguia, Division Chief and Data Protection Officer, Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center

Atty. Laurice P. Esteban-Tuason, Senior Vice-President & Corporate Compliance and Data Protection Officer, Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.

Calvert “Abet” M. Cabungcal, Group CIO and DPO, JDel Investments & Management Corp.

Presented by Silver Sponsors:

Gigamon (through Westcon), Blancco, Arista (through Exclusive Networks), XM Cyber

“Our awardees serve as a reminder of what can be achieved through dedication, innovation, and a commitment to protecting our digital future. Let us celebrate excellence, innovation, and the spirit of collaboration that will lead us into a more secure future,” ISOG President Archie Tolentino said.

All nominees underwent a rigorous screening process conducted by a distinguished panel of jurors, who brought a wealth of expertise in cybersecurity, risk management, and financial services. The panel included:

USEC Atty. Maria Francesca M. Del Rosario, Undersecretary, Department of Budget and Management

USEC Jeffrey Ian Dy, Undersecretary, Department of Information and Communications Technology

Racquel B. Mañago, President, Bankers Institute of the Philippines, Inc. (BAIPHIL)

Raymond Reglos, President, ISACA Manila Chapter

Ma. Efigenia F. Hufana, Board of Trustee, Information Technology Institute of the Philippines (ITIP)

Ronald Gonzales, President, Cloud Security Alliance Philippines

Regino Magno, Chief Risk Officer and Deputy General Manager, Hua Nan Commercial Bank

Jason Brasileno, Head of Fraud and Financial Crime, GoTyme Bank Philippines

Philip Casanova, Partner and Cybersecurity Leader, SyCip Gorres Velayo & Co. (SGV & Co.)

Atty. Maria Angeline Tayag, Assistant Corporate Secretary, ISOG

Miguel Santana, Board of Trustee, ISOG

Allan Malig, Board of Trustee, ISOG

Manuel Joey Regala, Chairman Emeritus and Board of Trustee, ISOG

Their combined expertise ensured a comprehensive evaluation of each candidate, recognizing leaders who have made outstanding contributions to cybersecurity, risk management, and data privacy.

“As the field evolves, it is encouraging to see a growing number of individuals who push the boundaries of innovation and demonstrate remarkable dedication to protecting our digital landscape,” said ISOG Vice-President and I Am Secure Cybersecurity Excellence Awards Chairman Chito Jacinto.

The event, organized by XMS, and campaigned by the following media sponsors: BusinessWorld, DigiPH, and Back End News.

For more information about ISOG, visit the official website at www.isog-org.ph and follow ISOG on LinkedIn (Information Security Officers Group), Facebook (ISOGPH), and YouTube (ISOG SUMMIT).

Watch the 2024 ISOG Awards Overview:

