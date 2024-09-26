Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced the appointment of VSTECS Phils., Inc. as the authorized distributor of its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions in the Philippines. Since its inception in 1998, VSTECS has become one of the Philippines’ leading providers of information technology solutions, offering a comprehensive range of IT products and services designed to meet the needs of businesses in the country.

In the Philippines, where natural disasters and power fluctuations are common, investing in reliable power management is essential for safeguarding IT hardware and preventing costly downtime. Eaton, through VSTECS, offers the Philippine market a range of both single-phase and three-phase UPS products that ensure operational continuity, protect critical infrastructure, and allow precise monitoring and control to optimize performance and efficiency.

Jimmy Yam, vice-president and general manager, East Asia, Eaton’s Electrical Sector, said, “In today’s power-dependent landscape, the ability to safeguard against power disruptions is critical. Together, Eaton and VSTECS are set to support businesses in maintaining their operations seamlessly, even in the face of power challenges. Furthermore, this partnership enables VSTECS’ channel partners to offer tailored, cost-effective power management solutions, enhancing their value proposition and competitive edge in the market.”

Jimmy Go, president and CEO of VSTECS Phils., Inc., said, “We are thrilled to partner with Eaton to bring their world-class power management solutions to the Philippine market. This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing our customers with reliable and innovative technologies that protect their operations and enhance their capabilities. In addition, with the help of Eaton’s competitive channel programs, we will provide training and tailored sales and marketing support to our channel partners to help them expand their market presence and enhance customer satisfaction.”

VSTECS, as the authorized distributor, will leverage its extensive network and expertise to ensure that Eaton’s power management solutions are readily available and accessible to the Philippine market, empowering businesses and individuals to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About VSTECS Philippines

VSTECS is one of the leading ICT distributors in the country, recognized for its extensive portfolio of products, solutions, and services across diverse market segments. Its portfolio is unparalleled, representing over 100 renowned brands and encompassing a wide range of technology solutions. The company has established itself as the go-to partner for businesses in need of reliable, state-of-the-art solutions to address their evolving ICT needs. Its meticulously tailored solutions serve the retail, mobility, commercial, and enterprise markets, precisely meeting industry-specific requirements and driving innovation across sectors.

