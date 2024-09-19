For three years running, Globe has been honored as Employer of the Year at the 3rd HR Excellence Awards 2024. With a total of six awards, Globe’s dedication to a supportive, and forward-thinking work culture continues to set the company apart.

In addition to the coveted Employer of the Year gold accolade, Globe secured two more golds in the Total Rewards Strategy and In-House Talent Pipeline Strategy categories. It also received silver awards for Best HR Team (MNC), Business Transformation, and Change Management.

“At Globe, our journey to uplift Filipino lives begins with the way we support and invest in our team. At our core is a relentless dedication to addressing our employees’ needs while creating opportunities for their growth. Being recognized as an industry leader for our dedication and excellence is a testament to our efforts,” says Renato Jiao, Globe Chief Human Resource Officer.

“This honor reflects Globe’s deep-rooted commitment to our people. We are deeply thankful for our team’s tireless dedication and passion. What we’ve built together is truly remarkable, and we are thrilled and honored by this achievement,” he adds.

The company’s success at the HR Excellence Awards underscores its holistic approach to employee welfare and development. Globe has consistently demonstrated its ability to support and innovate wellness, learning, and growth programs that enable employees to live their best lives, despite the diverse nature of its workforce.

Globe’s commitment extends beyond excellence in the workplace to embrace sustainability and active nation-building. This holistic approach has fostered a culture where employees are motivated to uplift Filipino lives and contribute to customers’ well-being through unique programs and initiatives.

The HR Excellence Awards serves as a platform to recognize outstanding achievements in human resource management across the Philippines. With 40 carefully curated categories, the event brings together HR leaders and industry visionaries to celebrate excellence and innovation in the field.

Globe’s continued success at these awards highlights its position as a trailblazer in the telecom and digital solutions industry. Through its comprehensive approach to human resource management, Globe continues to set the standard for workplace excellence.

To learn more about Globe, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.