A decade after the successful launch of its first Youth Campaign, Pioneer Insurance proudly presents Real to Reel, a short film competition that captures the Gen Z POV on how to achieve a better future and inspire action on pressing social issues.

Pioneer recognized how Gen Zs remain socially progressive and hopeful despite growing up in the shadow of a climate crisis, pandemic lockdowns, and economic uncertainties. With up to P100,000 worth of prizes at stake, Real to Reel aims to provide a platform for them to offer fresh perspectives on how to solve pressing social issues and influence positive change through their filmmaking creativity.

Pioneer Group Head Lorenzo Chan, Jr. expressed his support and emphasized the importance of spotlighting the youth perspective, “The ‘Real to Reel’ competition is our way of empowering the younger generation to express their opinions creatively through short films. Their vision of the future can help us light the path towards a better Philippines.”

Since 2014, Pioneer has been crafting efforts that promote love for country and the arts to the youth. Real to Reel joins a series of award-winning Youth Campaigns launched by the insurance company, including HeART for Tomorrow Mobile Photography and Art Competition in 2019, Big Heart Shirt Design Competition in 2018, Move On Lang Songwriting Competition in 2017, Stories of Hope Playwriting Competition in 2015, and Stories of Friendship Film Competition in 2014. Through the years, Pioneer has partnered with Samsung, FILSCAP, Team Manila, and Virgin Labfest, and has collected over a thousand entries from students across the Philippines.

More than just a competition, Real to Reel is part of Pioneer’s longstanding advocacy to empower the youth to take control of their future and make every moment count.

Pioneer is a leading insurance company that has been lighting the path forward for Filipinos for over 70 years. Through the decades, it has supported the artistic community through insurance coverages, sponsorships, and competitions. For more information about the competition, visit the website at realtoreel.ph or the Pioneer Insurance Facebook Page at facebook.com/pioneerinsuranceph.

