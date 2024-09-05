The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 Regional Edition proudly celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, honoring a new elite of industry leaders spearheading inclusive entrepreneurship across Asia. Set in Bangkok, Thailand, this year’s awards highlighted leading business leaders and enterprises who have championed inclusivity, broken barriers for underrepresented groups, and created pathways for individuals from diverse backgrounds to thrive in the business world. The awards was graced by H.E. Datuk Jojie Samuel, Ambassador of Malaysia to Thailand, and Chotima Iemsawasdikul, Director-General of Department of Trade Negotiations of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand.

Organized annually in 16 markets by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the Awards presents Asia’s largest award networking platform. Since 2007, the Awards has been organized all over the region with past recipients comprising Taiwan’s Douglas Tong Hsu, Hong Kong’s Francis Lui and Lawrence Ho, TTC Vietnam’s Dang Van Thanh, Thailand’s Supaluck Umpujh, Cuckoo Malaysia’s Hoe Kian Choon, Indonesia’s Hary Tanoesoedibjo and Mochtar Riady, India’s Adi Godrej, and the Philippines’ Dennis Anthony Uy.

The award recipients were selected from over 150 nominees through a rigorous evaluation process by a jury of prominent judges across four categories: Master Entrepreneur, Inspirational Brand, Fast Enterprise, and Corporate Excellence.

Richard Tsang, President of Enterprise Asia, stated in his welcome speech, “As leaders, we bear the profound responsibility to nurture and expand this ecosystem. By fostering diversity and inclusion, we not only drive economic growth but ensure that our progress lifts all members of society. Together, we are building a future where success is shared, progress is inclusive, and Asia’s economic potential is fully realized.”

Among the notable awardees are Thailand’s Kamonpop Veerapala, President of Government Housing Bank (G H Bank), and Gil G. Chua, Group Chairman and CEO of DDB Group Philippines, whose leadership transcends traditional business achievements as they actively cultivate cultures of inclusion within their organizations and beyond, setting a powerful example for the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Further outstanding awardees include Indonesia’s PT INTENS under the Fast Enterprise category, Thailand’s Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited and Provincial Electricity   Authority (PEA) under the Inspirational Brand category, and Thailand’s Central Retail Corporation Public Company Limited along with Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA) under the Corporate Excellence category.

Prior to the APEA 2024 Regional Edition, the Asia Economic Forum (AEF) 2024 was held in the day. The forum convened over 300 C-suite-level executives, business leaders, and policymakers from 19 countries. Themed “Empowering Asia Through Inclusive Entrepreneurship Ecosystems,” the forum provided a regional platform for leading thought leaders to delve into the intricacies of entrepreneurship ecosystems, serving as a catalyst to propel Asia’s economic trajectory forward. Through comprehensive discussions, the forum dissected barriers while spotlighting the manifold advantages inherent in fostering inclusive entrepreneurship. The forum was graced by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce of Thailand.

Enterprise Asia’s President Richard Tsang expressed at the forum’s opening that “An inclusive entrepreneurship ecosystem is not merely about leveling the playing field; it is about ensuring that every individual, regardless of background, gender, or circumstance, has the opportunity to contribute to and benefit from the growth and prosperity of our region. It is about breaking down the walls that divide us and building bridges that connect us — bridges that lead to innovation, sustainable development, and shared prosperity.”

The forum featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Dr. Chatchai Thnarudee, Board of Directors at Digital Government Development Agency, MCOT Public Company Limited, Jaymart Insurance Public Company Limited; Jatupron Pimngern, Head of Strategic Foresight & Financial Innovation at DeeMoney and FinTech and Payment Innovation Expert; Kultida Leenabanchong, Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Communications Strategy Lead at Roche; Narusan Dhanvarjor, CEO of InnoSpace (Thailand); Rashmi Sharma, Sr. Director at Coca Cola, Leadership & Wellbeing Expert, and TEDx Speaker; Ratinan Wongwatcharanon, VP of Head of Investor Relations at Thai Credit Bank Public Company Limited; Lt. General Sudhir Sharma, Chairman of MitKat Advisory Services and Advisor to Enterprise Asia; Surasit Sachdev, CEO of Hungry Hub and Entrepreneur-in-Residence at the Sasin School of Management.

The AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition are supported by the Kuala Lumpur Malay Chamber of Commerce, Malaysian Alliance of Corporate Directors, Malaysian Investment Development Authority, Malaysian-Thai Chamber of Commerce, Myanmar Business Executives Association, and Singapore-Thai Chamber Of Commerce. The AEF 2024 is also supported by Business Networking Club Malaysia and Malaysia Chambers Jakarta.

PR Newswire is the Official News Release Distributor, and Bangkok Post, BusinessWorld, Dailywire.asia, Hong Kong Economic Times, and SME Magazine are the media partners for the AEF 2024 and APEA 2024 Regional Edition.

AWARD RECIPIENT LIST OF THE ASIA PACIFIC ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2024 

REGIONAL EDITION

MASTER ENTREPRENEUR CATEGORY

WINNER NAME

 COMPANY NAME INDUSTRY

COUNTRY
DATUK IR. N. PURUSHOTHAMAN NAIR

FOUNDER & CEO 

 AFRIMA CONSULTING ENGINEER SDN BHD  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  MALAYSIA 
DATO’ SRI MOHD ISMAIL NORBAT

FOUNDER & CEO 

 AGENSI PEKERJAAN UKHWAH SDN BHD  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  MALAYSIA 
DR. KULWIPAPAT JATURAPISANUKUL

CEO 

 BLS MEDICAL CENTER  BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE  THAILAND 
GIL G. CHUA

GROUP CHAIRMAN & CEO 

 DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  PHILIPPINES 
KAMONPOP VEERAPALA

PRESIDENT 

 GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK (G H BANK)  FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
SIVANESSAN S/O KITNASAMY

DIRECTOR 

 GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY
PTE LTD 		 PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  SINGAPORE 
KASEMSAN SUJIWARODOM  

CEO 

 KIJCHAROEN ENGINEERING ELECTRIC PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  MANUFACTURING  THAILAND 
GAURAV RUNGTA

MANAGING DIRECTOR 

 MĀN STRUCTURALS PVT. LTD.  MANUFACTURING  INDIA 
JAMES RICHARD AMATAVIVADHANA

CEO 

 MC GROUP
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 		 RETAIL  THAILAND 
WILAS CHALOEYSAT

GOVERNOR 

 METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY  ENERGY  THAILAND 
SARA LAMSAM

CEO 

 MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
TEO JIN LEE

FOUNDER & MANAGING DIRECTOR 

 ODE CONSULTING PTE LTD  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  SINGAPORE 
KAJONSIT SINGSANSERN

CEO 

 SIAMESE ASSET PCL  PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT  THAILAND

 

FAST ENTERPRISE CATEGORY
COMPANY INDUSTRY

COUNTRY
ARIESCOPE EL MEJOR TRADING PTE LTD TRADING & WHOLESALING SINGAPORE
HYLIFE DEVELOPMENTS CO., LTD.  PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT  THAILAND 
PT INTENS  TELECOMMUNICATIONS & ICT  INDONESIA 

 

INSPIRATIONAL BRAND CATEGORY
COMPANY INDUSTRY

COUNTRY
ASIA PACIFIC COSMETICS CORPORATION LIMITED.  PERSONAL CARE  THAILAND 
BANGCHAK CORPORATION
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 		 OIL & GAS  THAILAND 
BANGSAR HEIGHTS PAVILION
SDN. BHD. 		 PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT  MALAYSIA 
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL  FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
PROVINCIAL ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY (PEA)  ENERGY  THAILAND 
SIAMESE ASSET PCL  PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT  THAILAND 
THAILANDPOST CO., LTD.  TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS  THAILAND 

 

CORPORATE EXCELLENCE CATEGORY
COMPANY INDUSTRY COUNTRY
BANGKOK CHAIN HOSPITAL
PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED 		 HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY  THAILAND 
BANPU PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  MINING & ENERGY  THAILAND 
CENTRAL RETAIL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  RETAIL  THAILAND 
DDB GROUP PHILIPPINES  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  PHILIPPINES 
DON MUANG TOLLWAY
PUBLIC CO.,LTD. 		 TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS  THAILAND 
GOVERNMENT HOUSING BANK
(G H BANK) 		 FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
GRIFFIN PROTECTION INTEGRATED SECURITY PTE LTD  PROFESSIONAL & BUSINESS SERVICES  SINGAPORE 
KRUNGTHAI BANK PCL  FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
METROPOLITAN ELECTRICITY AUTHORITY  ENERGY  THAILAND 
MUANG THAI LIFE ASSURANCE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  FINANCIAL SERVICES  THAILAND 
NAMWIWAT MEDICAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY  THAILAND 
S&J INTERNATIONAL ENTERPRISES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED  HEALTHCARE, PHARMACEUTICAL & BIOTECHNOLOGY  THAILAND 
SIAMESE ASSET PCL  PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT  THAILAND 
THAILANDPOST CO., LTD.  TRANSPORTATION & LOGISTICS  THAILAND 

 

 

